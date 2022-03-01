Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,080 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after buying an additional 320,026 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after buying an additional 164,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,618,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,389.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

