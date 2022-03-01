Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 396 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 34.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 11.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $339.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

