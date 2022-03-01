Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 215 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

ULTA opened at $375.26 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.83 and a 200-day moving average of $381.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

