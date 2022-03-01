Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 3,985 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $93,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,603. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

