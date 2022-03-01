Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases 337 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 258.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

ONLN stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. 3,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,056. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.