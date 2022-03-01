Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises 1.0% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $49.34. 40,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

