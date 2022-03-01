FY2022 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.49.

IART has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $67.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,060 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after buying an additional 294,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $14,403,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

