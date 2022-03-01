FY2022 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Lifted by Truist Financial (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Shares of SIX opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 340,500 shares of company stock worth $12,881,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

