FY2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSE:TECK opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.