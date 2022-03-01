FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HENKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

HENKY opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

