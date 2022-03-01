FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

ATIP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Shares of ATIP opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,267,000. Knighthead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 464,057 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,026 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 385,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

