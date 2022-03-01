Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Gaia alerts:

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 million, a PE ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.66. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 59,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.