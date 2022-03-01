GAP (GPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GPS opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GAP has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

