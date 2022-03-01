Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nordstrom by 76.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 50.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 540,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nordstrom by 465.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 412,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 339,676 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

