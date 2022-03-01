Garde Capital Inc. Sells 970 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after buying an additional 557,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.97.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.33 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $215.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.90.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,295 shares of company stock valued at $109,376,699. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

