Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.
GMTX stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23.
About Gemini Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
