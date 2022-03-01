General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Reduced by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,011,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,979,000 after purchasing an additional 70,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

NYSE GIS opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

