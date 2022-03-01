Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $554.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

