Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cato by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cato by 2.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cato by 3.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Cato by 29.5% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 221,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cato by 31.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 41,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.94. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

