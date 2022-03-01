Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,884 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OLO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of OLO by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after buying an additional 523,555 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,820,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OLO by 3,048.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 235,084 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $632,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,475 shares of company stock worth $2,280,199 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.