Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENEA stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $419.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

