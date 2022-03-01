Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of LPG opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $553.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.29%.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

