Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 697,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $464,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $168.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

