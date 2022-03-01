Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMBK. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SMBK stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $438.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.