Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,921 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 799,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 131,179 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 164,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 237,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $156.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.76.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

