George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives C$155.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$155.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WN. CIBC cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 target price (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

George Weston stock opened at C$137.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$93.53 and a 1 year high of C$150.63. The company has a market cap of C$20.30 billion and a PE ratio of 45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$140.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.04.

In other George Weston news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total transaction of C$2,946,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,577,283.33. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at C$3,400,034.72. Insiders sold a total of 53,312 shares of company stock worth $7,732,031 over the last quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

