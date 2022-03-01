George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives C$155.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$155.86.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WN. CIBC cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 target price (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
George Weston stock opened at C$137.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$93.53 and a 1 year high of C$150.63. The company has a market cap of C$20.30 billion and a PE ratio of 45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$140.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.04.
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
