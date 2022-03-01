Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Acquires $20,920.00 in Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) President Robert G. Cutlip bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $20,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $800.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOD. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.