Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Acquires $20,920.00 in Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) President Robert G. Cutlip bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $20,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $800.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -1,250.00%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
