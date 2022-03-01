Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.16). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.01) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.07.

Shares of GBT opened at $30.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 9.11. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

