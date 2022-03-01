Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Announces Earnings Results

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,268. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $990.09 million, a PE ratio of 104.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,829 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

