Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,143,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after purchasing an additional 730,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 513,940 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

