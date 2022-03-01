Gogo (GOGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. Gogo has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gogo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 234,276 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 438,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 182,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 37.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 139,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 138,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gogo by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 112,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

