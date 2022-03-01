Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 106,606 ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 106,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,956,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,960,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,950,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,054,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,980,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IS shares. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE IS opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

