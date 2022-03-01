Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 348,106 Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) by 162.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 562,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ideanomics were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 72.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

IDEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ideanomics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.24.

In other news, CEO Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

