Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Atrion by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Atrion by 62.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Atrion stock opened at $715.46 on Tuesday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $579.96 and a 12-month high of $805.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.16.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

