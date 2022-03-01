Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 4,962 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,684,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $3,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 90,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $4,216,990.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,672 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,137.

Shares of BATRA opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.32 million, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.88. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

