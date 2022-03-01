Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,618 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,498,000 after acquiring an additional 829,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVOP shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.