Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 48,207 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,207 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:MMI opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $52.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.