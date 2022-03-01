Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPMT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE GPMT opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

