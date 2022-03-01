Graphlinq Protocol Price Reaches $0.0137 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $921,578.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00034923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00105345 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

GLQ is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.