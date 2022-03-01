GravityCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $9,548.33 and approximately $11.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.73 or 0.06780783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.62 or 0.99787126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002788 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,144,530 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

