Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GRID)

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GRID opened at GBX 135 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £591.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 102.75 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.81). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.63.

Get Gresham House Energy Storage Fund alerts:

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Cathy Pitt purchased 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,189.02 ($1,595.36).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.