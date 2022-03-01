Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.47

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 156524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $691.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $396,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

