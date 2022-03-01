Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Lowered to $25.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GDYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.63.

GDYN opened at $12.15 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,268 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

