Gridcoin (GRC) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $965.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 433,936,724 coins and its circulating supply is 403,283,692 coins. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
