Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

TV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 537,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after purchasing an additional 526,551 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,246 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 5,810,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 437,343 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

