Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.
TV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 537,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after purchasing an additional 526,551 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,246 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 5,810,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 437,343 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
