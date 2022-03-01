Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SXI opened at $105.93 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

