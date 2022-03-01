Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archon Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 62.5% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 632.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after purchasing an additional 522,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.36.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.