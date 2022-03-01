Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $697,000 Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,158,000 after buying an additional 58,493 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 24.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 108,085 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 45.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 16.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

