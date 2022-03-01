Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 276.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 172.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 81.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,523,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMG. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.78. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.39 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

