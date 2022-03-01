Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 470 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

